ROCK REPORT 09/28/2023…. Motorhead…. Live Nation…. Nonpoint….

Source: YouTube

Rick and Morty are starting out a seventh season featuring ten episodes on October 15th. The popular cartoon from Adult Swim recently went through some changes with their voice over actor over allegations of abuse, but have revamped the show with voices that will sound like the originals. They released a trailer promoting the new season and the coolest thing about it, is that it is soundtracked by Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades.”

Live Nation announced on Tuesday that clubs that they own and operate will provide $1,500 in gas and travel cash per show to all bands performing along with a nightly compensation. Additionally, these clubs will charge no merchandising selling fees, so artists keep 100% of their profits. Now day’s this has been a major issue with band’s touring, because with fans being able to pull music off the internet, merch is pretty much the only way they can get their bread and butter.

And finally, Nonpoint have announced “The Million Watts Tour 2023” with (Hed) P.E., Sumo Cyco, and VRSTY. Tickets go on sale this Friday, with them making a stop at the Bottom Lounge in Chicago on December 10th.