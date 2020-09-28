Rock Report 09/28/2020

Rammstein announced they will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album 1995’s Herzeleid with a reissue of the album. It will be available of cd, digital, and a two LP vinyl set all with remastered audio. The Herzeleid reissue is due out December 4th. —8-BIT SHOPPING—
Smith & Myers are gearing up for the release of their first two albums by releasing more new tunes. They dropped a cover of Billy Elishes Bad Guy and an original composition titled Bad at Love. Both are available now via digital outlets. Smith & Myers Volume 1 is due out October 9th and Smith & Myers Volume 2 is due out October 23rd. —BAD GUY— —BAD AT LOVE—
The Smashing Pumpkins also released some new music this past Friday. Both songs are off their upcoming double album titled CYR. Confessions of a Dopamine Addict and Wrath are both available via digital outlets now. The full double album is due out November 27th. —CONFESSIONS…— —WRATH—
