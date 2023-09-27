ROCK REPORT 09/27/2023…. Avatar/Lzzy Hale…. Ozzy…. Motionless In White….

Source: YouTube

Avatar fans got a treat last Sunday when Lzzy Hale joined the band on stage in Nashville to perform the song “Violence No Matter What”. Avatar shared a photo and included the message: “Only in Nashville! With a crowd that loud and roudy, we knew we’d need some backup. Luckily, the greatest voice of our time was in town, and the beast could be slain once again. We’ll never forget this!”

Ozzy may not be healthy enough to perform live yet, but stated in a recent interview that he has plans to record a new album in ’24. The ‘Prince of Darkness’ says that he started working on the new record, but wants to take his time on this one, then get healthy enough to get back out on the road.

And finally, Motionless In White were forced to cancel their concert tonight in New Mexico due to a bronchial infection singer Chris Motionless is suffering from. The singer took to social media to apologize for the cancellation, saying that he has been trying to battle through, but that he needs a couple days to rest and take some meds, so he can get back out in full force. You can check out Motionless In White when they hit the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on Saturday, October 21st.