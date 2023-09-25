ROCK REPORT 09/25/2023…. F.F.D.P. … Theory Of A Deadman…. Deftones….

Source: YouTube

Five Finger Death Punch have released a new music video for “Judgement Day”, a song off the band’s latest album “AfterLife”. The video stars Ivan Moody as a comic book hero who takes out a ring of human traffickers.

It’s still a little early to start thinking about Christmas in my opinion, but Theory Of A Deadman don’t think so. The band have shared a brand-new holiday song titled, “Missing You This Christmas”. Front man Tyler Connolly stated that Theory have never done a holiday track before, but for some reason they felt the timing seemed right.

And finally, Deftones are hoping to release their next album in the spring or summer of 2024. According to guitarist Steph Carpenter, the band started writing new music back in February, which started out a little slow by dragging their feet, but now they have bumped up their game.