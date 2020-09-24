Rock Report 09/24/2020

Motorheads most iconic album is turning 40 this year. Ace of Spades was released on November 8th of 1980 with the title track being released on October 24th of that year. To celebrate Motorhead is releasing a commerative box set of the album that you can turn into a gambling table plus they teamed with a candle company so you can get the smell of Lemmy Kiliminter in your nose as you listen to the album. —TAKE A WHIFF OF LEMMY— —BOX SET GAMING TABLE—
Foo Fighters are celebrating 25 years as a band this year. They were supposed to embark on a van tour to commemorate the event but covid has put the kybosh on that. However, you can snag some sweet 25th anniversary merch that is available now on the Foo Fighters web store. —OLD SCHOOL FOO—
When Shinedown released the 2018 album Attention Attention they had planned to release a full length feature film at the same time. That didn’t happen however it looks like 2021 will be the year that the Attention Attention movie finally gets to see the light of day. In addition to that 2021 will also see the release of a new Shinedown album. —FULL STORY—