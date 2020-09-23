Rock Report 09/23/2020

On Friday November 13th you will be able to pick up three previously unreleased Seether albums on vinyl. Seether just announced that they would be releasing Disclaimer II, Karma and Effect, and Finding Beauty in Negative Spaces on wax for the first time via their webstore. —FULL STORY— —SEETHER WEBSTORE—
As per usual the Billboard Music Awards have snubbed most of the rock bands except for Tool, Slipknot, and Metallica. If you want to watch it, the awards show will air on October 14th. —FULL LIST OF NOMINEES—
Why Anthrax didn’t get moving a signature line of hand sanitizer sooner is beyond me. They had the perfect tie in with their 1985 album Spreading The Disease. Well the wait is over according to Drummer Charlie Benante who revealed on Instagram that the Anthrax hand sanitizer Stop Spreading the Disease would be out soon. —SANITIZED INSTA—