ROCK REPORT 09/22/2023…. P.O.D. …. Pantera…. Bruce Dickinson….

P.O.D. have released a music video for their new single, “Drop.” The track is taken from the bands upcoming studio album titled “Veritas”, and features a guest appearance from Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe.

Pantera have pulled out of their appearance at this year’s Aftershock festival, set to take place next month in California. The band released a statement yesterday stating that due to circumstances beyond their control, they are unable to perform.

And finally, Bruce Dickinson is about to release his seventh solo album. The album titled “The Mandrake Project”, will be hitting shelves sometime in early 2024.