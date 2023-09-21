ROCK REPORT 09/21/2023…. Avenged Sevenfold…. Dee Snider…. Sevendust/Static-X

Source: YouTube

Avenged Sevenfold have shared a couple of Barbie-inspired videos on their social media and I’m not quite sure what to think about them. The first video shows a Barbie doll giving birth to a fully-grown Sweetheart Barbie, and the second one sets the band back in high school, mocking themselves as their faces are taped onto Barbie dolls.

Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider has a graphic novel coming out on November 21st titled “He’ Not Gonna Take It.” The book tells the story of Snider and the bands battle against censorship in the past and how hard they fought to preserve the First Amendment.

And finally, Sevendust and Static-X have added a second leg to their “Machine Killer” tour. The 21-city tour will kick off on February 1st with both bands, along with Dope, and local boys, Lines of Loyalty in support, making a stop at the Radius in Chicago on February 24th.