ROCK REPORT 09/20/2023…. Monday Night Football…. Marilyn Manson…. Volbeat….

Source: YouTube

From Hank Williams Jr.’s “All My Rowdy Friends” to Little Richard’s “Rip It Up,” now Monday Night football has a new anthem. The new song which was unveiled before both games this past Monday, is a cover of Phil Collin’s “In The Air Tonight,” performed by Chris Stapleton, along with Snoop Dogg adding a little rap in between.

Marylin Manson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor simple assault charge for spitting and blowing his nose on a camera woman during one of his shows in New Hampshire back in 2019. Manson, who showed up to court, took a plea deal, and will now have to pay a $1,200 fine, along with 20hours of community service.

And finally, Volbeat’s Michael Poulsen revealed that he will be undergoing a throat operation next month, which will put a halt on the band’s touring activities. The front man stated that the band will be taking some time off, so he can heal and re-train his voice, but not to worry because Volbeat will be back out in 2025 with some new music.