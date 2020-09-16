Rock Report 09/16/2020

Alter Bridge has written a new song that will appear on their forth coming EP. Last Rites is the name of the tune and will come out on November 6th on their new EP called Walk The Sky 2.0. As evidenced by the name the rest of the EP will feature live versions of songs from the original Walk The Sky album. —FULL STORY—
Linkin Park has the big anniversary of Hybrid Theory coming up in October. However, they didn’t want to ignore the 10th anniversary of their 2010 album A Thousand Suns so they released a mini documentary on the making of the album. It was originally a bonus dvd when A Thousdand Suns came out but you can now see it for free on youtube. —SEE IT HERE—
Corey Taylor has his new solo project coming out October 2nd. At the same time that the album releases you can see Taylor play the songs live at the Forum in Los Angeles for a live stream event called Forum or Against ‘em. Tickets for the live stream event are available now. —TICKETS—