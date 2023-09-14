ROCK REPORT 09/14/2023…. Fall Out Boy…. Beastie Boys…. Tom Werman….

Source: YouTube

The MTV Video Music Awards happened this past Tuesday, and even though it is pretty much directed towards the biggest names in mainstream music, Metallica, Foo Fighters, Linkin Park and Blink 182 were all up for awards, which they didn’t win. In my opinion, the highlight of the night was when Fall Out Boy took the stage and performed their own rendition of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire.”

The Beastie Boy’s got a special treat last Saturday in New York when the Manhattan intersection, that was the cover of the group’s album ‘Paul’s Boutique’ was officially renamed to ‘Beastie Boy’s Square. The two remaining members, Ad-Rock and Mike D were there for for the ceremony, and spoke to tons of fans, thanking them for all the support throughout the years and how special it was to be honored where it all began.

And finally, Tom Werman, the producer who was responsible for landmark albums from Motley Crue, Twisted Sister, Poison, and Jeff Beck, just to name a few, is set to release a book titled “Turn It Up! My Time Making Hit Records In The Glory Days Of Rock Music.” The book highlights the legendary producers life and the struggles he faced trying to get bands signed, then finally turning the page and producing some of the biggest bands in the world.