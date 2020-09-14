Rock Report 09/14/2020

With Covid-19 bands have had to get creative in order to play a show. Beartooth has announced they will be playing a live drive-in concert on October 9th in Oshkosh. Frontman Caleb Shomo said about it in a recent interview “I know it’s been a crazy time and live music has been nearly impossible, so to have a chance to play to people in a safe way is an amazing feeling.” Tickets are on sale now. —STORY—
Pantera’s final album, Reinventing the steel is celebrating 20 years. As such, it is being reissued as a 3 disc package including remasters of the original audio, rarities and a new mix created by producer Terry Date. The Reinventing the steel deluxe reissue will be available October 20th —SOURCE MATERIAL—
Disturbed released a cover of Stings 1993 hit If I ever Lose My Faith In You this past Friday. When asked why they chose this song to cover the band said “We have loved this song for a long time, even though it was released in 1993, it seems strangely applicable to today’s world.” —VIDEO— —STORY—