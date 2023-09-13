ROCK REPORT 09/13/2023…. Ozzy…. Aerosmith…. Puddle Of Mudd…

Ozzy has given an update on his health issues after undergoing extensive spinal surgery, along with other treatment following a fall he took at his home back in 2019 that aggravated injuries he suffered in a near-fatal ATV crash in 2003. In the first episode of the newly revived podcast titled “The Osbournes,” the 74 year old singer revealed that he will need to undergo a fourth operation as well as get an epidural injection.

Aerosmith had to postpone several shows on their farewell tour after Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord damage at one of their recent shows. As a result Tyler was ordered not to sing for at least 30 days. So if you were planning on seeing them this Friday at the United Center, it has now been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 14th.

And finally, after a Flint, Michigan venue called out Puddle of Mudd’s Wes Scantlin, and banned him from ever playing there again for cancelling two upcoming shows this week, the front man has responded on the band’s facebook page claiming that his former management team booked the show’s without his consent, and that he never agreed to them.