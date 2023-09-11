ROCK REPORT 09/11/2023…. Saliva…. Blue Ridge Festival….. Pearl Jam…..

Source: YouTube

Saliva have released a new video for the song “Come Back Stronger” from the band’s latest album, “Revelation”, that dropped last Friday. The video was filmed five days before the death of founding member Wayne Swinny, and is dedicated to the fallen guitarist who passed away from a brain hemorrhage on March 16th of this year.

The four-day, sold out Blue Ridge Festival which took place at Virginia International Raceway had to pull the plug on it’s last two days this past weekend due to severe weather in the area. The Blue Ridge organizers took to social media to make the announcement to over 50,000 ticket holders on Saturday, but some of the crowd got an extra treat on Saturday outside the raceway, when Papa Roach and Shinedown, who were scheduled to perform, took to a small stage in the parking lot and treated the bummed out fans to an intimate acoustic performance.

And finally, Pearl Jam had to cancel their show in Indianapolis last night due to an unspecified illness within the band. The band released a statement apologizing to the fans, stating that if their was away around it, they would have played, but that it’s pretty serious.