Rock Report 09/11/2020

When Skillet released Victorious last year there were some songs that ended up on the cutting room floor just waiting for the deluxe reissue. One of those songs is John Cooper’s favorite song from the victorious sessions called Dead Man Walking. The deluxe reissue arrives today and is called Victorious: The Aftermath. —FULL STORY—
The Struts have a new album called Strange days due out October 16th. The title track that they collaborated with UK pop star Robbie Williams on got a video treatment that just released a couple of days ago. The Struts also worked with Tom Morello, and Def Leppards Joe Elliot and Phil Collen on the new album. —VIDEO—
Even though his new album WE ARE CHAOS drops today, that didn’t stop Marilyn Manson from releasing another track from the album on Wednesday. The new tune is called Don’t Chase The Dead and is available via digital download now but the whole album WE ARE CHAOS is available today so really it’s just a matter of how much Manson you want in your life today. —VIDEO—