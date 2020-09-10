Rock Report 09/10/2020

Disturbed has done a lot of cover songs in their career. They’ve covered Judas Priest, Tears For Fears, and most famously Simon and Garfunkel amongst others. Disturbed just announced that they would be taking on Sting’s 1993 hit If I Ever Lose My Faith In You. Their rendition comes out at some point tomorrow with an accompanying video. —FULL STORY— —STING VERSION—
This past January the rock world lost arguably one of the greatest drummers in Neil Peart of Rush. This Saturday Modern Drummer magazine is hosting a tribute Livestream to the Rush drummer featuring Chad Smith, Taylor Hawkins and more. A ticket for the event is 12.99 and you can also pick up a meet and greet with some of the performers. —THE DETAILS—
It becomes a little clearer now as to why Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam started up an Instagram last week and started talking about mail in voting. Pearl Jam has launched a voter campaign for the 2020 presidental elections called PJ Votes 2020. According to bassist Jeff Ament in a recent interview “It’s about reminding people that their voice matters and their voice can make a big difference,” You can find more info at PearlJam.com/vote —SOURCE MATERIAL–