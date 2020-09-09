Rock Report 09/09/2020

You’d think that the reason to get Instagram would be to promote your band or share pictures of your pets. Not in the case of Eddie Vedder. The Pearl Jam frontman just joined Instagram not for any of those reasons but to encourage people to vote by mail for the upcoming presidential election. The question now will be where does he go from here. —STORY— —VEDDER INSTA—
Metallica has just logged another milestone. With the release of S&M2 Metallica has now had a top ten record on the Billboard charts in each of the last five decades. The only other artists to achieve this milestone are Ozzy Osbourne and James Taylor. —SOURCE MATERIAL—
Sevendust announced the release of their new album Blood and Stone recently. To celebrate the release Sevendust will be playing a live stream show on October 23rd. The livestream will cost seventeen dollars and you can get a ticket now at sevendust.nocapshows.com. This livestream will be the only Sevendust performance of 2020. —FULL STORY—