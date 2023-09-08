ROCK REPORT 09/08/2023…. Tobias Forge… Fall Out Boy…. Freddie Mercury….

Source: YouTube

Who would have ever thought that Ghost’s Tobias Forge used to front a death metal band, but in fact he did. The band called Repugnant, formed in 98′ and played together until 04′, and then reunited for a couple festivals a few years down the road.

Fall Out Boy have announced a second round for the band’s “So Much for (Tour) Dust” trek starting in February of 24′. The Chicago natives will be taking Jimmy Eat World in support and will make a stop at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on April 2nd.

And finally, a baby grand piano that once belonged to Queen’s Freddie Mercury sold for over $2.2 million at an auction in England this past Wednesday. Bought in 1975, the Yamaha G2, which was used to finish up the band’s iconic song “Bohemian Rhapsody”, was among 1,400 other items owned by Mercury to be auctioned off.