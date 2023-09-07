ROCK REPORT 09/07/2023…. Rolling Stones…. The Smashing Pumpkins…. Tommy Vext….

Source: YouTube

The Rolling Stones released their latest single “Angry” yesterday after announcing the release of the bands new album “Hackney Diamonds” out on October 20th. Along with the song, the band also released a video to go along with it, that features Emmy nominated actress Sydney Sweeny, and in my opinion, is worth checking out.

The Smashing Pumpkins are continuing the 30th anniversary celebration of their album “Siamese Dream” by teaming up with Tower Records to recreate the bands historic release party back in 1993 at midnight to 3,000 fans, forcing Chicago police to shut down the street outside. The Pumpkins will transform Madame ZuZu’s in Highland Park to look like Tower Records where the original release party took place with two intimate performances on September 17th.

And finally, former Bad Wolves vocalist, Tommy Vext is now ready to patch things up with his former bandmates. In a new video statement Vext released, he expressed his desire to make amends with “The Wolpack” citing a spiritual retreat he embarked on earlier in the year that made him reflect on his own actions that caused beef between him and the band.