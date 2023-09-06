ROCK REPORT 09/06/2023…. Osbournes…. Biohazard…. Nirvana….

Source: YouTube

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, along with their children Jack and Kelly, have revived their podcast titled “The Osbournes”, which will launch on September 12th. The follow-up to 2018’s first season will consist of 20 episodes, with the family talking about such topics as romance, true crime, food, aliens and a bunch more.

Biohazard’s Billy Graziadei revealed that he saved a young woman’s life over Labor Day weekend. According to Billy, the young lady got into some trouble while rafting on the River Kern in California, and ended up in the water screaming for help. That’s when the guitarist quickly responded by jumping into the river, bringing the woman back to shore and saving her life.

And finally, Nirvana will commemorate the 30th anniversary of their album “In Utero” with several multi-format reissues, arriving on October 27th. One of the variations, will be a Super Deluxe Edition containing a total of 72 tracks with 53 previously unreleased tracks.