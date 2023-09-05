ROCK REPORT 09/05/2023…. Smash Mouth….

Source: YouTube

Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old former singer of Smash Mouth died yesterday at his home in Boise, Idaho. According to their band manager, Harwell was surrounded by his family and friends, and passed away peacefully. Steve was in the final stage of liver failure after previously undergoing treatment for alcohol abuse.

Metallica was forced to postpone their show in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday after James Hetfield tested positive for Covid. The band was set to perform at State Farm Stadium as part of it’s two night shows for the “M72” world tour, Metallica is visiting 22 cities around the world and playing two nights in each city, including a stop at Soldier Field in Chicago on Friday August 9th and then on Sunday August 11th next year.

And finally, the first ever book about Ice-T’s band Body Count will be released on Thursday. The book titled “Body Count (33 1/3)” is about a set of high school friends who shattered musical boundaries by raising question’s that lawmakers didn’t want to answer. The book was drawn from years of research, and includes exclusive quotes and interviews from the band.