ROCK REPORT 09/01/2023…. Disturbed…. Bad Wolves…. The Rolling Stones….

The four members of Disturbed were presented with a key to the city of Tinley Park before their show at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on Wednesday. Tinley Park mayor Colleen Sullivan wrote on social media on how amazing it was to recognize Disturbed in front of their hometown crowd and that it was an honor to present them with a Key to the City, on behalf of the Village Board and the Village of Tinley Park.

Bad Wolves have dropped out of Asking Alexandria’s ‘Psycho Therapy’ tour which started on Wednesday. The band shared in a statement, “With a massively heavy heart, we regret to announce due to factors out of our control, we will not be joining our brothers on tour.” The statement continued, “We will see the the Wolfpack soon, but in the meantime, stay tuned for more new music from our forthcoming album ‘Die About It’ out November 3rd.”

And finally, it looks like The Rolling Stones have a big announcement coming up. Currently, the band’s official website has a countdown clock set to expire on September 6th at 9:30 A.M. Along with that, the page says, “Welcome to Hackney Diamonds”, which is making fans think that ‘Hackney Diamonds’ will be the title of their new album with a tour to follow.