ROCK REPORT 08/31/2023….. Steel Panther…. W.A.S.P. … We Came As Romans….

Source: YouTube

Steel Panther performed two night’s ago on “America’s Got Talent”. The band played their classic song “Death To All But Metal”, with Simon Cowell even giving praise afterwards.

W.A.S.P. will be releasing a deluxe 8LP set box set from it’s “Capitol Years” on October 27th. The box set titled “The 7 Savage: 1984-1992” will feature bonus tracks off the albums, a 60 page book, posters, and a numbered certificate, but will be limited to only 2,000 copies.

And finally, We Came As Romans recently experienced something you don’t hear about everyday. While touring in Australia, guitarist Josh Moore was shocked to see a random stranger in his hotel room stealing his stuff. When the thief was confronted, he barricaded himself in the room and then decided to jump out the window to escape. The thing is, Moore’s hotel room was five stories up! Fortunately or unfortunately, anyway you want to look at it, the thief survived the fall with an abundance of injuries and was transported to the local hospital.