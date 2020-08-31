Rock Report 08/31/2020

This past weekend saw the release of a whole lot of new music.
Ded unveiled their new single Parasite from their upcoming 2nd album. —VIDEO— —STORY—
Escape the Fate released a new single called Walk On which was recorded for a new movie Sno Babies. —VIDEO— —STORY—
In the vein of movies the soundtrack for Bill and Ted 3 just dropped featuring new music from Mastodon, Lamb of God and Weezer. The titles of the new songs are Rufus Lives, The Death of Us and Beginning of the End respectively. —STORY— —MASTODON— —LAMB OF GOD— —WEEZER—
The Struts teamed up with guitarist Albert Hammond Jr of The Strokes and released a new tune called Another Hit of Showmanship. —FULL STORY— —VIDEO—
Diamante teamed up with Ben Burnley of Breaking Benjamin and dropped a cover of the Goo Goo Dolls song Iris. —STORY— —VIDEO—
Saul collaborated with Distubed frontman David Draiman for their new song King of Misery. Draiman doesn’t appear on the song but he helped to write the tune. King of Misery will appear on Saul’s debut album Rise as Equals due out October 23rd. —VIDEO—
And last but certainly not least Sevendust just unveiled their new single Blood and Stone which will be on their new album due out October 23rd. —STORY— —VIDEO—
All of these new songs are available via digital download now.
