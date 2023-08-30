ROCK REPORT 08/30/2023…. Avatar…. TSO…. John Travolta….

Source: YouTube

Avatar’s “The Dirt I’m Buried In” off the band’s latest album Dance Devil Dance just surged to #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Chart. The single rose to #1 on it’s 31st week, making it the longest trek to #1 in 20 years. After 9 albums this is Avatar’s first #1 single.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra have announced “The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve-The Best Of TSO And More” 2023 winter tour. TSO will visit 62 cities, delivering 104 performances, with a stop at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on December 27th, and then the following night at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

And finally, John Travolta made his way out to hang with Pantera the other night when they played at SoFi Stadium in California. Along with Travolta, Jason Momoa also showed up and even jumped in a mosh pit at one point. Tommy Lee and John 5 also made an appearance as well.