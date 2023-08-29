ROCK REPORT 08/29/2023…. Beartooth…. Killswitch Engage…. Volbeat….

Source: YouTube

Beartooth has shared the music video for the song “Doubt Me”. The track is taken from the band’s fifth album, The Surface”, which will arrive on October 13th.

The bus carrying the members of Killswitch Engage and their crew collided with an elk last Thursday morning en route to the band’s appearance at the In Flames festival in Sweden. Singer Jesse Leach shared a video of the band’s bus after the collision and revealed that he and his bandmates escaped without serious injury, although their bus driver sustained some torn ligaments and was a bit shaken up.

And finally, Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen uploaded a video message last week on what the band’s plans are for the year of 2024. According to Poulsen, they are going to use some time on family, kids, and will take the whole year off from touring, so they can also concentrate on writing a new album.