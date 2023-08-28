ROCK REPORT 08/28/2023… Sebastian Bach…. Green Day…. AC/DC….

Source: YouTube

Sebastian Bach who was in during the “Happy Hour” on the WIIL Rock Morning show this past Friday, said that his appearance at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in L.A. last September was one of the coolest moments of his career. Bach was joined onstage with Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler, Lars Ulrich, and Dave Grohl. You can check out the interview and his tribute performance on 95 WIIL Rock.com.

Green Day, who are definitely not shy about their political views, are selling new merch featuring the first mugshot of a former American president. A shirt, the band is calling “the ultimate Nimrod” shirt, features the booking pic of Donald Trump, who was arrested last Thursday on felony charges. Proceeds will go to Greater Good Music, to bring food to those affected by the Maui wildfires.

And finally, 2024’s Super Bowl will be held in Las Vegas this coming February, and Nevada governor, Joe Lombardo was asked who he would like to see play the halftime show. Without hesitation he responded with “AC/DC!” I’m in total agreeance with Governor Joe!