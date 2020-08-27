Rock Report 08/27/2020

When Tom DeLonge originally quit Blink-182 back in 2005 he started up a new project called Angels and Airwaves. They will be releasing their sixth studio album soon and according to Delonge in a recent interview “There’s the fastest punk song I’ve ever written on here. There’s a song that could have been on a Depeche Mode album. There’s stuff that’s atmospheric and beautiful. There’s a song that’s like Fleetwood Mac. Everything is falling into place and this is probably going to be the best record I have ever done in my life.” —MORE DETAILS—
When Lollapalooza went virtual this year because of covid, Perry Farrell pondered next years event. In a recent interview he said of next year “The pandemic is not gonna stop me from thinking and conceiving of new ways to do it, Like what we did with the virtual Lollapalooza. So I’m going to take that and evolve that concept” What Lolla will look like next year we’ll just have to wait and see. —MORE TO THE EVOLUTION OF LOLLA—
Ever wonder about the backstory of the iconic Dio Holy Diver album cover? A graphic novel due out next year will give at least one interpretation of it. Horror comics author Steve Niles is teaming with illustrator Scott Hampton to publish a graphic novel with Z2 comics, who have worked with Skillet, Gorillaz, and more on their graphic novels. Wendy Dio, Ronnie James Dio’s widow has given the project her approval and even went on to say “Steve Niles together with Scott Hampton’s amazing artwork they tell the story of Holy Diver, and I know Ronnie would have given his stamp of approval on this great graphic novel,” —MORE TO THE STORY—