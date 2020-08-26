Rock Report 08/26/2020

The late Chris Cornell is going to have a movie made of his last days. Black Days will be the name of the movie and it is in production now with the same company that made the Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line. However, Black Days is not affiliated with the Chris Cornell estate as expressed by a representative in a recent statement “It is not sanctioned or approved by the estate. No one contacted the estate for any information.” —FULL STORY— —BLACK DAYS WEBSITE—
Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder recently sat down with Chris Cornell’s oldest daughter Lily on her latest episode of her Instagram interview series called Mind Wide Open. It was a discussion about how all the recent events affect their mental health. You can see the episode on Lily Cornell Silver’s Instagram page now. —FULL STORY— —LILY’S IG LINK— —MIND WIDE OPEN PROJECT—
Rob Halford has been making metal music for 50 years and next month he is releasing his autobiography! The book, called Confess, will be a tell all of his journey to metal-god-dom. From his early days in working class England to his experiences as a gay man in metal world and all points in between. The book drops September 29th. —FULL STORY— –Wayne’s interview with Rob Halford below–
