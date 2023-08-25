ROCK REPORT 08/25/2023…. Staind….. Motley Crue…. Volbeat…..

Source: YouTube

Staind has released the official visualizer for their new single ” In This Condition”. The track is taken from the band’s upcoming album ” Confessions Of The Fallen”, which will arrive on September 15th. You can check out the new track on 95 WIIL Rock .com.

If you have ever been to a Motley Crue show, like myself, you can definitely expect to see some ‘Ta Ta’s’, but during the band’s recent show in El Paso, fan’s got a special treat when he brought his wife Brittany Furlan onstage to flash the crowd.

And finally, Volbeat posted on social media that they will spend all of 2024 working on new material for the band’s next album.