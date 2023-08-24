ROCK REPORT 08/24/2023…. Of Mice & Men…. Bring Me The Horizon…. Avenged Sevenfold….

Source: YouTube

Of Mice & Men have shared their new music video for the song “Castaway” taken from the band’s upcoming album, “Tether”, due out October 6th. The band says that the song is about longing for connection with the people in our lives who tend to distance themselves when dealing with hardships, and how our inability to help them often feels like we’re frozen in time. Too much for my simple brain to handle, but you can check out the video on 95 WIIL Rock.com.

Bring Me The Horizon’s new album “Post Human: NeX GEn”, which was set to be released on September 15th, has been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. The band took to social media stating that they had some unfortunate setbacks, and want to make sure that the album will be perfect be before it’s released.

And finally, Congrats goes out to Avenged Sevenfold. The band’s single “Hail To The King” was just recently certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association Of America.