ROCK REPORT 08/23/2023 Disturbed…. In Flames…. We Came As Romans….

Disturbed might want to calm it down on a bit on their pyro display. During the band’s set in New Jersey on Monday, while performing “Inside The Fire”, the venue’s emergency sprinkler system went off, pouring water all over the stage and the four members of the group. The same thing happened back in July when they played in Houston.

In Flames have released a documentary titled “The Journey Home”. The 34 minute footage paints an intimate picture of the band’s European tour and provides a behind the scenes look at the making of their latest album “Foregone”, which made it’s debut back in February.

And finally, We Came As Romans have announced their return to the road with the “Darkbloom II” headline tour. The 30 date run will begin on October 10th with them making a stop at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom the following night on Wednesday, the 11th.