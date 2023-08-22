ROCK REPORT 08/22/2023…. Pantera….

Source: YouTube

Rita Haney, the longtime girlfriend of the late, great Dimebag Darrell, recently joined the band on stage in Pantera’s homestate of Texas last Thursday to help sing on the band’s hit song “Walk”! If you would like to check it out, it’s posted on 95 WIIL Rock.com.

Rival Sons have announced that they will release it’s new album “Lightbringer”, on October 20th. It will be the second full length album that the band released this year following the the album “Darkfighter “, which was released in June.

And finally, what has come of the world today?!?! Queen has decided to pull there classic song “Fat Bottomed Girls” off the newest version of the band’s greatest hits collection, because it might be offensive to “what makes the world go round”.