ROCK REPORT 08/21/2023….. Bad Wolves…. Creed…. Slayer….

Bad Wolves have announced that they will be releasing their fourth album titled “Die About It”, on November 3rd, with a brand new single off the album called “Legends Never Die,” that you can check out over on 95 WIIL Rock.com. If you would like to see Bad Wolves live, they will be playing at The Rave/ Eagles Ballroom on Friday Sept 29th with Asking Alexandria and The Hu.

Creed recently announced that they will be reuniting for the “Summer of 99” cruise taking place next April. It will the bands first show together in 12 years, but as of right now, according to singer Scott Stapp, the band haven’t planned anymore shows as om now. Stapp says that everything is very positive, but that the band is taking baby steps at the moment.

And finally, the next time you grill out, why not sear your meat with the new Slayer meat brander? You can purchase it on Slayer’s official webstore for $75 beginning in mid-October.