Rock Report 08/20/2020

Parkway Drive was supposed to embark on their first US tour to include pryo and the whole nine yards this year. For obvious reasons it had to be rescheduled for next year. Prakway Drive just announced those rescheduled dates for 2021. You can find the whole list with ticket info at ParkwayDriveRock dot com. —FULL STORY— —TICKETS—
In 2002 the rock world lost Clash frontman Joe Strummer. This Friday you can watch a star studded tribute to the iconic frontman via his website and youtube channel. Some of the acts performing this Friday are Tom Morello, Josh Homme, Dropkick Murphys and more. Money raised from A Song for Joe: Celebrating the Life of Joe Strummer event will be donated to Save Our Stages. —LIVE STREAM SHOW DETAILS—
Danny Worsnop, the frontman for Asking Alexandria has released his cover of Gnarls Barley’s hit song Crazy. You can see it now on youtube. This cover follows his rendition of Amy Winehouse’s song Back To Black that Worsnop released in May. —CRAZY— —BACK TO BLACK—