ROCK REPORT 08/17/2023…. Candlebox…. Megadeth…. Billy Gibbons….

Celebrating 30 years, Candlebox is capping off their long career with their final studio album “The Long Goodbye”, that is set to be released on Friday, August 25th. The band is currently on their farewell tour with 3 Doors Down and have put out a new single off the forthcoming album titled “What Do You Need”, that you can check out over on 95 WIIL Rock.com.

Megadeth and their mascot Vic Rattlehead are making their way into the world of video games by announcing a collaboration with the warfare-themed game World Of Tanks. Vic will appear in the game as a character, Dave Mustaine and the boys will be doing some voiceovers, along with special Megadeth branded items, missions, music and more involved in the game.

And finally, ZZ Tops Billy Gibbons will be receiving the coveted Troubadour Award from BMI during a private reception in Nashville in September. The award given will recognize Gibbons for 50 years of outstanding songwriting and the impact that he has had on all generations.