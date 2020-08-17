Rock Report 08/17/2020

Nickelback finally revealed what they had been teasing for more than a week on Friday. It was their version of the Charlie Daniels Band’s Devil Went Down To Georgia. Nickelback has been sitting on the cover for a few years and just decided to drop it after the untimely passing of Charlie Daniels. It is available now via digital outlets. —SEE VIDEO HERE—
It’s been a decade since Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd has released a solo album. He has kept himself busy while in quarantine recording his follow up to his 2010 release The Wild Trapeze. About the songs Boyd chose for the album he said in a recent interview “They’re beautiful but there’s something about them that the artist themselves weren’t fully aware of, so I’m trying to see it through a different pair of eyes.” —FULL STORY—
In an effort to build up for the release of the 20th anniversary Hybrid Theory collection, Linkin Park just released a previously unreleased track. The name of the tune is She Couldn’t and according to Mike Shinoda it “set the groundwork for the groups future sound” She Couldn’t will be on the Hybrid Theory 20th Anniversary collection due out October 9th. —HEAR IT HERE—