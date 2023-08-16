ROCK REPORT 08/16/2023…. GWAR…. Chris Daughtry…. 95 WIIL Rock Night At The Fair…..

GWAR will embark on the “Age Of Imbeciles” tour of the U.S. and Canada this fall, with Negative Approach & X-Cops as openers for the metal “shock rock” group. You will be able to see them in the WIIL Rock area when they play Milwaukee at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom on Thursday, October 19. So get your tickets….they go on sale Friday at 10am.

Chis Daughtry, who by the way debuted his new single “Artificial” last Friday live in the WIIL Rock studios, had a chance in the past to be the front man for Aerosmith. Come to find out, back in 2009 after the band had a fall out with main man Steven Tyler, Daughtry got a random phone call from Joe Perry if he would like to be the band’s new singer, with Chris quickly telling Perry that their was no way that he would tick off one of his heroes.

And finally, get on out tonight to the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot for “95 WIIL Rocks Night At The Fair!” We got a great show for you at the Creek Side Stage starting at 5:45 with Poor Pauly, Ron’s Supper Club, The Black Moods, and Royal Bliss. Hope to see you there!