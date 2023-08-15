ROCK REPORT 08/15/2023… Corey Taylor…. Ghost…. Britney Spears….

Source: YouTube

Corey Taylor has been known to bust out the SpongeBob SquarePants theme at some of his solo shows, but recently while attending the Huntington Comic and Toy Convention Taylor had a very special guest alongside him. That special guest happened to be the voice behind the sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea, Mr. Tom Kenny himself.

Last Friday, Ghost played a show in Missouri and apparently a bunch of their fans didn’t get the memo that was sent out by the venue two days prior. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis took to social media stating that face paint or masks covering the face would not be allowed while entering, which took many by surprise when they showed up decked out with make-up and had to remove it before entering the concert.

And finally, Britney Spears, who in my opinion has lost her god forsaken mind, recently posted on her Instagram account, sharing a video of herself dancing on her brand new stripper pole to NIN’s Closer. I gotta say, its worth checking out.