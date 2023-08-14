ROCK REPORT 08/14/2023… Dogstar… Metallica…. Metal Music….

Source: YouTube

Keanu Reeves’s band Dogstar will release its first album in two decades, titled “Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees” on October 6th. They have also put out a video for the LP’s second single “Breach”, that you can check out on 95 WIIL Rock.com.

A truck carrying Metallica’s gear was involved in nasty crash along I-90 in Upstate New York last week. The truck was on its way to Montreal, when the accident happened damaging a bunch of Metallica’s gear. Thankfully, no one was severely hurt.

And finally, according to a recent survey, one in five people will consider dumping your ass for blasting metal while you are in the vehicle with them. I guess that explains my relationship woes in the past!