Rock Report 08/13/2020

Dirty Honey hit the ground running with their self-titled EP last year. On it were the hits When I’m Gone and Rolling 7’s. With Covid-19 basically halting touring, Dirty Honey has been hard at work setting up for their follow-up album. Lead singer Marc LaBelle said in a recent interview “We have, like, nine or 10 tracks pretty much all ready to go,” However because of Covid—19 they aren’t sure when they’ll be able to release the new project. —FULL ARTICLE—
Evanescence teased their next single on Instagram recently. Use My Voice is the name of the song and will be out this Friday. The new tune will feature guest vocals from a slew of women who rock including, Lzzy Hale and Taylor Momsen. Use My Voice will appear on Evanescence’s new album The Bitter Truth which is due out late this year. —MORE DETAILS—
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have had a heck of a life together. At some point down the road there is to be a biopic depicting that life. According to an interview the couple did recently their biopic will be “An adult movie for adults.” —FULL STORY—