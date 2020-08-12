Rock Report 08/12/2020

In a recent interview on Youtube between Skinny Puppy co-founder cEvin Key and Tool drummer Danny Carey, Carey announced that Tool no longer has a record label. Having no record label opens Tool up to release whatever they want whenever they want. However, according to Carey “Tool hasn’t been jamming. We’ve been just kind on hiatus. Nothing’s really been happening.” But he is hopeful that they will do an EP later this year. —FULL INTERVIEW HERE—
Because of Covid-19 Motionless In White has taken the time to reimagine some of their songs with a cinematic and orchestral makeover. They are calling it the Motion Picture Collection and have released two entries from it, being Another Life and Eternally Yours. Both songs are available for digital download now. —ANOTHER LIFE— —ETERNALLY YOURS—
Pearl Jam are releasing the video from one of their two home shows they did in Seattle in 2018. The video will air on Nugs dot net starting September 4th and be available for on demand viewing through Labor Day weekend. You can pre-order the webcast for 14.99 now. —PRE-ORDER HERE—