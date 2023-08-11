ROCK REPORT 08/11/2023…. Stitched Up Heart…. Mudvayne…. Mick Fleetwood…..

Source: YouTube

Stitched Up Heart have released the official music video for their latest single, “Immortal”. The track is taken from the band’s upcoming album, “To The Wolves”, which will arrive on September 1st. You can check them out, along with Point North opening up for Escape The Fate on Sunday September 3rd in Milwaukee at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom, or in Chicago when they hit The Concord Music Hall , a couple days later Tuesday September 5th.

Chad Gray of Mudvayne just confirmed that they are working on a new album and already have four songs in the pipe. This will be the first music from the recently reunited band in nearly a decade and a half.

And finally, Robbie Robertson of the The Band passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday. The Band performed at the original Woodstock and were most famously known for songs such as “Up On Cripple Creek” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down”. Robertson also was in charge of music behind numerous films as well, such as “Gang’s Of New York”, “The Departed”, and “Any Given Sunday”, just to name a few.