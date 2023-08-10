ROCK REPORT 08/10/2023… Carrie Underwood… Turnstile…. Danzig…

Source: YouTube

As part of her set at a recent Guns N’ Roses concert that took place on August 5th, country-pop star Carrie Underwood performed Motorheads “Ace of Spades.” Underwood is one of several artists who have been invited to open for G’N’R’ on their current tour. Apparently, Underwood is quite the metal fan, having busting out some Ozzy onstage in the past.

Turnstile had all four band members go to the mound when the Baltimore-based band threw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of their hometown Orioles battling the Houston Astros at Baltimore’s Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Though guitarist Pat McCrory was the only member to toss the pitch, it was still cool to see all four of the band members on the mound, even though the Orioles lost the game 7-6.

And finally, Danzig recently had to postpone a couple shows on his upcoming tour due to a tour bus shortage. Hopefully he will get the traveling situation sorted out by the time he hits the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on Sunday, September 17th.