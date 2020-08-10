Rock Report 08/10/2020

Chris Jericho, the frontman for Fozzy has kept himself busy during quarantine by teaming up with various other musicians and forming cover bands. His most recent venture found him teaming with Avenge Sevenfold bassist Johnny Christ and Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss to form The Wheelblocks an Iron Maiden cover band. Their first release is a cover of Aces High and is available now via digital download. —CHECK OUT THE VIDEO—
It’s been a decade since Dream Theater co-founders John Petrucci and Mike Portnoy have worked together on a project. When Petrucci went into the studio to record a solo project titled Terminal Velocity earlier this year it gave him the opportunity to work with Portnoy again. “Having Mike play drums on this record was really special for me and he did an absolutely incredible job” The title track from the new album is out now and the full album is due out later this month. —SEE THE VIDEO HERE—
After months apart due to covid-19, Metallica has returned to the studio to rehearse together again. The band released a video of themselves on Instagram over the weekend going through the intro of Creeping Death. With the guys in Metallica getting together in person again it could mean they have something planned for the near future. What that is we’ll just have to wait and see. —FULL STORY—