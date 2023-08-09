ROCK REPORT 08/09/2023…. TOOL…. Lostprophets…. Halestorm….

Tool will embark on a North American tour starting in late September, and apparently, fans can expect some changes to the setlist compared to their previous run. Guitarist Adam Jones said they might “dig a couple oldies out” and switch things up a bit for the upcoming shows. You will be able to check Tool out when they hit the Fiserv in Milwaukee on Wednesday November 1st.

Former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins was reportedly stabbed while serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences at a British maximum security prison. According to a local newspaper, the now-46-year-old is in a “life-threatening condition” following an incident that happened to him in a West Yorkshire, England prison. The newspaper reported that he was taken hostage by three other inmates on Saturday morning and was freed by prison officers six hours later.

And finally, Halestorm are writing new material here and there while on tour, but will put their main focus on a new studio album after their European tour in the fall. Halestorm are playing at the Wisconsin State Fair tonight.