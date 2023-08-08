ROCK REPORT 08/08/2023…. Paul Stanley…. Greta Van Fleet…. Nickelback….

KISS front man Paul Stanley took to his Twitter to share a photo of him wearing a Taylor Swift t-shirt. The ‘Starchild’ who now can officially be called a “Swiftie,” thanked Taylor for the Phenomenal show and also thanked her staff for rolling out the red carpet for him and his family.

Greta Van Fleet’s new album “Starcatcher” that dropped on July 21st has just hit No. 1 on Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums. You will be able to check out the Grammy Award winning band coming up on Wednesday September 6th at the All State Arena.

And finally, Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger halted the band’s performance last Thursday in Maryland four songs into their set, telling the crowd he wouldn’t be able to go on due to some serious throat issues. He let the fans know that he felt like he was not giving the crowd their money’s worth, but decided to pull through the 15 song set anyways.