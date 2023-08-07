ROCK REPORT 08/07/2023…. RED…. Lemmy…. G’N’R’….

Source: YouTube

Grammy nominated metal band RED will release it’s first full-length studio album in three years. The record which will be called “Rated R” will hit shelves on September 29th, with the lead single of the album, “Surrogates” currently out now.

Last Wednesday there was a giant tribute to the late, great, Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead in the village of Wacken , Germany. Longtime members of the band, Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee were there to take part in the festivities that included a parade, plenty of toasts, and the enshrinement of his ashes at “LEMMY’s Bar” which is located in the village as well.

And finally, It looks like we will finally hear something brand new from Guns N’ Roses. G’N’R’ played the tune called “Perhaps” during the band’s soundcheck in Israel back in June, but are set to officially release the track this Friday.