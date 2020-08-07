Rock Report 08/07/2020

When ranking Metallica albums, most would put their collaboration with Lou Reed somewhere near the bottom. 2011’s LuLu was a fantastic flop in the eyes of most critics but Hatebreed frontman Jamie Jasta wants the chance to make it better. In recent tweets Jasta wants to rework the songs with Lou Reeds lyrics and Metallicas riff’s using other vocalists like Dee Snider, Sebastian Bach and himself. Whether it happens or not seems to be up to Metallica at this point. —FULL STORY—
Over on the insta Blink-182 has been saying they would be releasing a song today. The new tune, called Quarantine was set to be released if their post got 100 likes. The post blew by that with well over 100,000 likes. Whether they do it or not we'll just have to wait and see.
This year marks the Quinquagenary of Black Sabbath’s album Paranoid. The original album came out in 1970 and spawned Iron Man, War Pigs and Paranoid. To celebrate the milestone Sabbath plans to release a deluxe 50th Anniversary Boxset on October 9th. You can pre-order it now at Rhino dot com.