ROCK REPORT 08/04/2023… Queens Of The Stone Age…. Iron Maiden…. Jelly Roll….

Source: YouTube

Off their eighth studio album “In Times New Roman” which was released back in June, Queens Of The Stone Age have put out a video for the track “Negative Space.” The video, which you can check out on 95 WIIL Rock.com shows some lonely soul floating around in space searching for some kind of life. Queens kicked off their North American tour last night in Detroit and will be one of the acts at this years Riot Fest in Chicago on Saturday, September 16th.

Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain has revealed that he suffered a stroke earlier this year. The 71-year old drummer posted on Maiden’s official web site about the episode that left him paralyzed down one side of his body and that he was worried that his career was over, but after some serious physical therapy was able to bounce back.

And finally, Jelly Roll took to social media to thank Rock Radio for taking a chance on him before anyone else did, which he feels lead to his early success. So as a return favor, has vowed to record a proper Rock album soon.